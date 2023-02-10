Bed Bath & Beyond has launched a store closing sale for the Jefferson Pointe location.
The retailer this week announced it would eliminate another 150 stores in its cost-cutting measures to stay afloat.
The Fort Wayne store, along with three others in Indiana made the list, along with three in Ohio.
Bed Bath & Beyond, which has stocked a broad mix of bath, kitchen, linens and other products and decor, was one of the original anchor tenants at Jefferson Pointe. The retailer had its grand opening in August 2001; it was among the stores that opened earlier.
The New Jersey-based company declined to say how many full and part-time workers at the Jefferson Pointe store would be affected by the closure, nor when the local lease expires.
In early January, Bed Bath & Beyond warned that it may need to file for bankruptcy. A few weeks later, it said it was in default on its loans and didn’t have sufficient funds to repay what it owes.
"We have been conducting a comprehensive, store-by-store analysis of our portfolio to ensure we can grow profitably while best serving our customers," the retailer said in an email response Friday to several questions, while not providing any specifics about the Fort Wayne market.
"We are committed to treating all Associates with respect and openness," the statement said. "Store closing sales will commence and continue over the next few weeks and months."
A local businessman who has been watching the developments with Bed Bath & Beyond in recent months was disappointed to learn the Fort Wayne store has been slated for closure.
And Dane Leitch, the owner of Aaron's Fine Rug Gallery in downtown Fort Wayne, indicated he would feel the same about other major retailers pulling out.
"Many jobs are lost very suddenly and a huge amount of retail space is vacated often with difficulty refilling it," Leitch said through email.
"I wonder if Jefferson Pointe staffs someone who looks to court big businesses to move into their big stores? When too many big stores talk about closing we get stuck with oversized, expensive to lease and maintain empty buildings with a comparatively small number of options to re-lease them," Leitch said. "If multiple big retailers talk about closing at the same time, the ripple effect on smaller businesses around that empty shell can be felt as well."
Bed Bath & Beyond occupies 30,439 square feet at Jefferson Pointe, said Rachel Eroh, a spokeswoman.
The shopping center also includes among large tenants a Von Maur, Burlington Coat Factory and Marshall's, all of which sell some household items, including bath and kitchen.
Eroh said through email Thursday, a day after the latest store closings list was released, that the "Jefferson Pointe team" did not have "any updates to share at this time and will defer to Bed Bath and Beyond for additional information."