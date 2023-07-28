Biogen is spending more than $7 billion to buy Reata Pharmaceuticals and bolster its rare disease treatments.
The Alzheimer’s treatment developer said Friday it will pay $172.50 in cash for each share of Reata in a deal it expects to close by the end of this year.
Plano, Texas-based Reata focuses on developing treatments that regulate cellular metabolism and deal with inflammation in serious neurologic diseases. It makes Skyclarys, an FDA-approved treatment for the neurologic disorder Friedreich’s ataxia.
Biogen puts an enterprise value of $7.3 billion on the acquisition and said it would slightly dilute adjusted earnings per share this year and be roughly neutral next year before becoming “significantly accretive” in 2025.
Regulators and Reata shareholders still need to approve the deal.
Biogen makes the multiple sclerosis treatments Techfidera and Tysabri as well as the spinal muscular atrophy treatment Spinraza. It also is partnering with Japanese drugmaker Eisai to sell the new Alzheimer’s treatment Leqembi.
Adidas again to unload Yeezy shoes
Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.
The German sportswear brand is trying to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday through Adidas smartphone apps and its website, follows an earlier set of sales in May.
Adidas cut ties with Ye in October after he made antisemitic and other offensive remarks. That left Adidas holding $1.3 billion worth of unsold Yeezys and searching for a responsible way to dispose of them. Part of the profits will be donated to groups fighting antisemitism.
Trucker Yellow nears bankruptcy
After years of financial struggles, U.S. trucker Yellow Corp. is reportedly preparing for bankruptcy and seeing customers leave in large numbers.
While no official decision has been announced by the company, the prospect of bankruptcy has renewed attention around Yellow’s ongoing negotiations with unionized workers, a $700 million pandemic-era loan from the government and other bills the trucker has racked up over time. Yellow did not respond to the Associated Press’ requests for comment Friday.
In a Wednesday statement to the Wall Street Journal, the company said it was preparing “for a range of contingencies.” On Thursday, Yellow said it was in talks with multiple parties about selling its third-party logistics organization.