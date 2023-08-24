Bowen Center on Thursday celebrated the opening of a new health clinic co-located with its outpatient office in Kosciusko County.
The ribbon cutting and open house at the facility, 850 N. Harrison St. in Warsaw, is another milestone in the move to integrative care, a news release said.
By offering primary health care, mental health care, addiction recovery treatment, and behavior modification coaching services for patients under one roof, Bowen Center said its goal in locations throughout northern Indiana is to help patients live longer, healthier lives.
Private equity firm to acquire
Subway chain
Sandwich chain Subway said Thursday it will be sold to Roark Capital, a private equity firm with expertise in restaurant management. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.
Earlier this week, The Wall Street Journal reported that Roark was offering around $9.6 billion for the privately owned chain. Subway CEO John Chidsey said the deal reflects Subway’s long-term growth potential and the value of the brand. Subway plans to continue to modernize restaurants and expand internationally under Roark’s ownership. Roark specializes in franchised businesses and is the major investor behind multiple restaurant chains, including Arby’s, Dunkin’ and Buffalo Wild Wings.
Shein and Forever 21 team up
NEW YORK – Fast fashion retailers Shein and Forever 21 are going into business together. Under a partnership agreement announced Thursday, the Chinese-founded Shein will acquire about one-third interest in Sparc Group, Forever 21’s operator.
Sparc will also become a minority shareholder in Shein. The deal is expected to expand Forever 21’s distribution on Shein’s global e-commerce platform, which has attracted 150 million online users. In turn, the partnership “also offers the opportunity to test” Shein product sales and returns in physical Forever 21 stores across the U.S., the companies said.