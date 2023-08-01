LONDON — Energy giant BP says it earned nearly $2.6 billion in the second quarter. That's almost half what it posted in the first three months of the year as oil and natural gas prices that surged after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have fallen.
The company said Tuesday that underlying replacement cost profit was down nearly 70% from the April-to-June period a year ago. It’s the latest oil and gas major to see profits fall from record highs last year, following British rival Shell, France’s TotalEnergies and U.S.-based ExxonMobil. Energy costs have driven inflation worldwide, stirring outcry as households and businesses faced skyrocketing electricity and heating bills while energy companies’ profits skyrocketed.
Ford production of Lightning electric pickup back on track
DETROIT — Ford is resuming production of the F-150 Lightning electric pickup after closing a factory in Dearborn, Michigan, for six weeks to triple production capacity.
The company says it has an order bank big enough to take up 45 days of production at the reworked plant. Ford wouldn’t give an exact number of orders. Lightning sales in the second quarter of the year were more than double the same period in 2022, but there were up only 4% from the first quarter.
Zimmer Biomet earnings meet analysts' expectations
WARSAW — Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $209.6 million.
On a per-share basis, the Warsaw, Indiana-based company said it had profit of $1. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and pretax expenses, came to $1.82 per share.
The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.82 per share.
The orthopedic device maker posted revenue of $1.87 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.83 billion.
Zimmer expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.47 to $7.57 per share.
Bed Bath & Beyond is back as online-only retailer
NEW YORK — Overstock officially relaunched the Bed Bath & Beyond domain online Tuesday in the U.S., after acquiring the bankrupt retail chain’s intellectual property assets for $21.5 million in June.
The online retailer Overstock.com said in late June it was dumping its name online and would become Bed & Bath & Beyond, which declared bankruptcy earlier this year.
The name change was made in Canada on June 29, but at the time the Midvale, Utah-based company didn't specify a date for the U.S. relaunch.
GM recalls nearly 900 vehicles with Takata air bag inflators
DETROIT — General Motors is recalling nearly 900 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada with Takata air bag inflators that could explode and hurl shrapnel in a crash.
The recall covers certain Chevrolet Camaro, Sonic and Volt vehicles as well as the Buick Verano, all from the 2013 model year. The company says in documents posted Tuesday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that the driver’s front air bag inflator can explode in a crash due to a manufacturing defect. The inflators are among a group made by Takata that is under investigation by the agency but has not previously been recalled.