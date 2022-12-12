Brunswick Corporation is expanding its Fort Wayne manufacturing facility with a new, 17,000-square-foot building next to its North Hadley Road operations.
The facility will produce fiberglass parts for its Harris and Cypress Cay pontoon boats, Brunswick said Monday in a news release. More than 40 jobs are expected to be added.
Company officials declined to disclose the specific projected cost but said the multimillion-dollar investment will reduce lead times and help manage costs. The expansion is expected to be completed by May 2023.
The company now employs 405 people in a 360,000-square-foot facility.
Monday’s announcement “represents an exciting milestone for our Fort Wayne facility,” Brunswick Boat Group President Aine Denari said in a statement. The company’s investments in the Harris brand are part of “strategic plans to increase capacity, stabilize supply-chain continuity and drive efficiencies” across its global footprint.
During the past 10 years, the Harris brand has introduced more fiberglass components, most recently on the new Harris Grand Marine with a signature fiberglass bow. With the facility expansion, the company plans to expand fiberglass designs to additional models.
“We are committed to delivering best-in-class pontoons through innovative designs, leading technology and a high-quality manufacturing process,” said Thad Pearson, Fort Wayne director of operations excellence. “This expansion supports our long-term strategy to scale our operations, invest in our infrastructure and be an employer of choice in the Fort Wayne area.”
The Indiana Economic Development Commission committed up to $400,000 in tax credits based on Brunswick’s Plan to create 42 jobs by the end of 2025. The tax credits are performance-based, meaning the company can claim them once employees are hired.
“Brunswick has a legacy of creating quality products and quality careers for Hoosiers,” said Ann Lathrop, chief strategy officer for the state commission. She said Indiana “is the ideal destination for companies like Brunswick Corporation to grow, expand and flourish.
”We are excited about what this expansion will bring the city and the state.”
Brunswick recenlty said it already invested about $3 million this year in the Fort Wayne Harris operation. Those included lighting, ventilation and other facility and process improvements.