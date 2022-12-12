Brunswick Corporation will expand its Fort Wayne manufacturing facility with a new, 17,000-square-foot building next to its facility on North Hadley Road.
The company will produce fiberglass parts for its Harris and Cypress Cay pontoon boats, Brunswick said Monday in a news release.
The multimillion-dollar investment will reduce lead times, help manage costs and bring nearly 50 new jobs. The Fort Wayne facility has 405 workers. The expansion is expected to be completed by May 2023, the company said.
“This announcement represents an exciting milestone for our Fort Wayne facility as we continue to invest in the Harris brand and execute on our strategic plans to increase capacity, stabilize supply-chain continuity and drive efficiencies across our global footprint,” said Aine Denari, Brunswick Boat Group president.
During the past 10 years, the Harris brand has continued to introduce more fiberglass components, most recently on the new Harris Grand Marine with a signature fiberglass bow. With the facility expansion, the company plans to expand fiberglass designs to additional models .
“We are committed to delivering best-in-class pontoons through innovative designs, leading technology and a high-quality manufacturing process,” said Thad Pearson, Fort Wayne director of operations excellence. “This expansion supports our long-term strategy to scale our operations, invest in our infrastructure and be an employer of choice in the Fort Wayne area.”
The Indiana Economic Development Commission committed up to $400,000 in tax credits based on Brunswick's Plan to create 42 jobs by the end of 2025. The tax credits are performance-based, meaning the company can claim them once employees are hired.
"Brunswick has a legacy of creating quality products and quality careers for Hoosiers," said Ann Lathrop, chief strategy officer for the state commission. She said Indiana "is the ideal destination for companies like Brunswick Corporation to grow, expand and flourish.
"We are excited about what this expansion will bring the city and the state."