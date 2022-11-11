Fort Financial Credit Union is set to mark the opening of a new branch on Monday. A ribbon-cutting is scheduled for 3 p.m. at the branch at 6342 Saint Joe Center Road.
Fort Financial said in August the project cost for the 2,200-square-foot northeast-side branch was $2.3 million.
Executive management and credit union branch staff are expecting representatives from Greater Fort Wayne Inc., the local chamber alliance, to attend.
Founded in 1946, Fort Financial Credit Union is headquartered in Fort Wayne. It serves 25,000 members from branches in Indiana, Mississippi and North Carolina, providing personal and banking and lending services.
Georgia to get $2.6 billion battery plantA Norwegian company will build a giant electric battery factory just southwest of Atlanta.
Freyr Battery said Friday it would invest $2.6 billion in multiple phases, hiring 720 people. The plant’s announced capacity would be the second-largest worldwide among operating facilities.
Freyr CEO Tom Jensen says the company’s vision of using renewable energy to make batteries could play an important role in reducing carbon emissions from electricity generation and transportation.
Japan seeks to catch up on chips
Japan is investing $490 million to beef up semiconductor production, setting up a consortium that brings together Toyota, Sony and other major companies.
The government says the new company, Rapidus, which means “quick” in Latin, will work on developing next-generation, or “post-5G,” semiconductors. It said the effort will involve working closely with the U.S. to bring together “the best and the brightest” from both countries..