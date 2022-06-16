Employees of CJ Automotive Indiana LLC in Butler became eligible to apply for benefits through the Trade Adjustment Assistance program.
The U.S. Department of Labor administers the program, also called TAA, assisting workers who have lost their jobs because of foreign trade.
Any worker laid off from CJ Automotive, a manufacturer of automotive pedal systems, on or after April 29, 2021, or any worker scheduled to be laid off before July 1 this year may be eligible. Benefits can include training assistance that covers 100% of all required training costs and income support for up to 130 weeks. A wage subsidy of up to $10,000 is available for workers age 50 and older.
More information is available online at https://www.in.gov/dwd/taa/ or by calling317-385-2100 or emailing TradeActPetitions@dwd.IN.gov.
Virginia to build Legos
The Lego Group plans to invest $1 billion to build a factory in Richmond, Virginia, Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Wednesday.
The factory, expected to open in 2025, will feature a carbon-neutral design and will employ more than 1,760 people, according to a news release.
The 1.7 million-square-foot factory will be the LEGO Group’s seventh factory globally. It will mold and pack LEGO products and ensure they meet safety and quality requirements.
UPS, pilots reach deal
UPS and its pilots union have struck a tentative agreement on a two-year labor contract extension.
The deal includes wage increases and pension improvements, according to the company, which did not disclose how much it will hike pay.
The Independent Pilots Association, which represents 3,314 pilots at UPS, said it will present the proposed contract during the next month. The deal is subject to ratification by a majority of UPS pilots, with a three-week vote to be completed by Aug. 3.