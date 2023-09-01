Annual Soil Health Field Day, 7:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, Roemke Farms, 12125 State Road 101, Harlan. Keynote speakers are Jim Hoorman, Hoorman Soil Health Services, and Fred Whitford, clinical engagement professor. More information at 484-5848, ext. 3 or email allenswcd@gmail.com.
