Registration is open for the Grow Wabash County’s Leadership Development Wabash County program. This eight-month program challenges young professionals and emerging leaders to further develop leadership skills by equipping them with the tools and concepts to better understand themselves, harness their leadership style and best apply their strengths to make an impact in Wabash County. The program will meet every third Thursday between October and May. Tuition is $700 for GWC Investors and $800 for the general public. Registration for attendance and sponsorships is at www.growwabashcounty.com/ldwc2324, 260-563-5258 or info@growwabashcounty.com.