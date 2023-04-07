From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 19, Patrick Riley, CEO of Morrow and managing partner at Morrow Ventures, will provide the keynote for the Northeast Indiana Innovation Center’s Dr. Daryl Yost Ideas@Work Entrepreneurial Event.
Registration at https://bit.ly/4117eGZ.
Sponsor form is at https://bit.ly/40IMfsP.
Manchester Alive Main Street Chamber is hosting a countywide call-out event for entrepreneurs from 4:30 to 6 p.m. April 25 at the Community Foundation of Wabash County. The purpose is to identify what entrepreneurs need to succeed in the county.
Manchester Alive is one of four community champions of the NIIC Catalyze Northeast Indiana Pilot Program. RSVP by emailing to director@manchesteralive.org.