• MKM architecture + design will host a fishbowl, a venue to talk, share and learn about innovations in community health and well-being, from 3:45 to 5 p.m. June 22 at 435 E. Brackenridge St. It will feature Kristin Giant with Hyper Local Impact, a strategic consulting firm. RSVP at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fishbowl-with-kristin-giant-tickets-630060938227.
• Duane Schuman, an Edward Jones financial advisor, is sponsoring a free coffee club event discussion on health care stocks from 10 to 11 a.m. June 15 at 112 N. Randolph St. in Garrett or via phone at 10:25 a.m. at 800-528-2256 (participation code 6619520). For more information, call Schuman or Alisa Worden at 260-357-5800.