Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana announced that Dr. Sherene McHenry will present “Addressing Mental Health Issues to Create Psychologically Safe Workspaces,” from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Oct. 4 at the Parkview Mirro Center for Research and Innovation. Information: https://mhanortheastindiana.org/mentalwellnessworks.
Most Popular
-
Dr. John Crawford, former Fort Wayne councilman, has died
-
Huntington North salutatorian dies in crash
-
Winning time: Hoosiers have no more excuses
-
Man found dead after northeast-side standoff; woman badly injured
-
The Dish: Cookie company to open store in Fort Wayne, bringing famed chocolate chip cookie with it