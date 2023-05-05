Grow Wabash County is inviting its investors to a free question-and-answer event with local legislators Lorissa Sweet and Andy Zay at 2 p.m. June 1 in the Grow Wabash County conference room, 214 S. Wabash St. in Wabash.
Each guest will have a chance to discuss the work they are doing on behalf of their constituents, followed by a Q&A with questions from the audience. If any investor has questions for the guests, they are encouraged to ask them during the event, or they can be sent ahead of time to marketing@growwabashcounty.com. Reserved for Grow Wabash County investors, but registration is required at www.growwabashcounty.com/LegQA or by contacting Chelsea Parson at marketing@growwabashcounty.com or 563-5258.