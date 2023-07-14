MKM will host a public event called the Fishbowl to reflect on their careers, share their work and discuss their ideas at 3:45 p.m. Aug. 3 at 435 E. Brackenridge St. Featured will be Mark Dooley, who has he worked in the healthcare field for more than 30 years. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fishbowl-with-mark-dooley-tickets-669364656707?aff=oddtdtcreator.
Most Popular
-
Restaurateur suing Fort Wayne Plan Commission, calls decision arbitrary
-
Suspect has been identified after shooting at Glenbrook Square
-
'Marian' producer, student producers announce public records request
-
Analysis: Breaking down IU basketball's roster after transformative offseason
-
Normalcy returns to Fort Wayne mall in wake of non-deadly shooting