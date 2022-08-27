Grow Wabash County announced registration is now open for the 2022-23 cohort of the Leadership Development Wabash County program. This eight-month program will invite young professionals and emerging leaders to attend monthly classes that will equip them with the tools and skills to better understand themselves, harness their leadership style and best apply their strengths to make an impact in Wabash County. Tuition for this program is $700 for GWC Investors and $800 for the general public. Contact Chelsea Boulrisse at 260-563-5258 or chelsea@growwabashcounty.com. Applications due Sept. 15 by 4 p.m. and can be sumbitted now at www.growwabashcounty.com/jimsmithscholarship.