A Strengths Unleashed: Discovering and Harnessing Your CliftonStrengths workshop will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 18 at Fortify Leads, 108 N. Main St. in Auburn. This program is for anyone ready to understand their unique talents and grow them into strengths. The cost is $40, and lunch is provided. Questions at amy@fortifyleads.org. Register at 572-8100.
