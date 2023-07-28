Registration is open for the Paulding Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2023-24 Leadership in Action program. It is a series of experiences designed to enhance personal and professional leadership qualities within the unique resources of Paulding County. The sessions explore leadership challenges and opportunities, using class time and tours, to provide the participant with a variety of leadership skills to be used in real-world application. Participants meet monthly, September through May. Registration deadline is Aug. 18. Learn more at www.pauldingchamber.com/Leadership-In-Action.