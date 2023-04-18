MKM architecture + design will host a public event called the Fishbowl to talk, share and learn about innovations in community health and well-being. It will feature Andrew Gritzmaker, president and CEO of YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne, at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, 435 E. Brackenridge St. Register at 422-0783 or https://www.eventbrite.com/e/588424161507.
