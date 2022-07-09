Duane Schuman, an Edward Jones financial advisor, is sponsoring a free Breakfast Club event discussion on energy sector stocks from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at 112 N. Randolph St. in Garrett. This event will also be via phone at 10:25 a.m. at 800-528-2256 (participation code: 6619520). More information at 260-357-5800.
Most Popular
-
Fort Wayne area floods, loses power after thunderstorm Tuesday
-
Northwest Allen asks private clubs, teams to get their own branding
-
Former Fort Wayne officer sentenced for domestic battery
-
City asks independent agency to investigate alleged corruption
-
Saint Francis' NAIA basketball team to face IU at Assembly Hall