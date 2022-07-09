Duane Schuman, an Edward Jones financial advisor, is sponsoring a free Breakfast Club event discussion on energy sector stocks from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at 112 N. Randolph St. in Garrett. This event will also be via phone at 10:25 a.m. at 800-528-2256 (participation code: 6619520). More information at 260-357-5800.

dfilchak@jg.net