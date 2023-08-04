Curl Creation Salon is celebrating its one-year Anniversary & Customer Appreciation from 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 13 at 6038 E. State Blvd. (Georgetown Area Professional Village). Guest speaker will be Councilwoman Michelle Chambers.
