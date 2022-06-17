LONDON – The Bank of England raised interest rates by a quarter-percentage point Thursday, shrugging off pressure for a bolder move to combat price increases that have pushed inflation to a 40-year high.
The bank’s monetary policy committee voted 6-3 to boost its key rate to 1.25%, with the dissenters supporting a larger half-point increase. The U.S. Federal Reserve acted more aggressively Wednesday, raising its benchmark rate by three-quarters of a percentage point to a range of 1.5% to 1.75%.
The United Kingdom’s central bank said its decision was based on an effort to contain inflation without choking off economic growth, which was just starting to recover from the pandemic when food and energy prices began to rise worldwide. But the bank indicated it was ready to act more decisively if inflation becomes more deeply embedded.
EU fighting fake news
The European Union is beefing up its code of practice on disinformation by enlisting more tech companies beyond Google, Twitter and Facebook parent Meta and adding measures to prevent online purveyors of fake news from profiting.
The EU’s executive Commission unveiled an update to its four-year-old voluntary code that, together with sweeping new rules in the pipeline for digital companies, will step up its efforts to fight the spread of false information in the 27-member bloc.
EU leaders are alarmed about disinformation on online platforms, notably over the pandemic and Russian propaganda amid the war in Ukraine.
Jobless claims steady
U.S. unemployment claims decreased by 3,000 to 229,000 in the week ended June 11, Labor Department data showed Thursday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for 217,000.
Continuing claims for state benefits were also little changed at 1.31 million in the week ended June 4, hovering near the lowest since 1969.