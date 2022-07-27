BRUSSELS – European Union governments agreed Tuesday to reduce consumption of natural gas this winter to protect themselves against any further supply cuts by Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine, although the measure contains exemptions for some countries.
EU energy ministers approved a draft European law designed to lower demand for gas by 15% from August through March. The legislation entails voluntary national steps to reduce gas consumption, but if that does not yield enough savings, mandatory actions in the 27-member bloc would be triggered.
“I know that the decision was not easy, but I think, at the end, everybody understands that this sacrifice is necessary. We have to, and we will, share the pain,” Czech Industry Minister Jozef Sikela said after chairing the meeting in Brussels.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the move, saying in a statement that “the EU has taken a decisive step to face down the threat of a full gas disruption” by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Old National profit beats expectations
Old National Bancorp on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $115 million. The Evansville-based bank said it had earnings of 38 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 46 cents per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.
The holding company for Old National Bank posted revenue of $443.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $430.9 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $392.3 million.
High prices erode consumer index
U.S. consumer confidence slid again in July higher prices for food, gas and just about everything else continued to weigh on Americans.
The Conference Board said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index fell to 95.7 in July from 98.4 in June, largely due to consumer anxiety over the current economic conditions, particularly four-decade high inflation. It’s the lowest reading since February 2021.