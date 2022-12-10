Madeline San Jose, a cybersecurity, data privacy and business law attorney with the Barrett McNagny law office, recently obtained certified information privacy professional certification from the International Association of Privacy Professionals.
Zachary Benedict was appointed president of MKM architecture + design.
Jenny Chambless joined Do it Best as a merchandise coordinator; Rachael Driscoll, graphic design supervisor; Dylan Hopper, sales support coordinator; Richard Schraeger, as an IT scrum master; and Jimmy Sturm, conversion support specialist. Promoted were Lori Cardelli to an associate building materials trader; Joe Hutt, merchandise manager for building materials; Brittany Peavler, associate merchandise manager for hardware; Dan Sloat, IT development manager; and Brianne Till, graphics production coordinator.
Ryan Schlotterback joined BioPoly LLC as its president and chief executive officer.