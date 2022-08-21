Ryan Jolley was appointed transportation manager for Polar King International Inc.
Rod Alter joined Glaze Tool and Engineering as general manager; and Logan Glaze as the sales and marketing coordinator.
Michelle Snyder joined North Eastern Group Realty as an agent.
The Leading Producers Round Table of the National Association of Health Underwriters announced William Hartman and Matthew Hatfield of Trahin Insurance Services LLC qualified for the Soaring Eagle Award; and Caroline Shatto, Cindy Trahin and Brietta Williams qualified to receive the association’s Golden Eagle Award.
Quinten J. Bender with Lake City Bank was promoted to senior loan administration officer.
Braxton D. Miller joined the Ameriprise Financial Services LLC office of Reimbold & Miller as a client service specialist.
Jaron Dean joined Labov Marketing Communications and Training as a staff accountant/operations analyst.