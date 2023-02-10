Margaret R. Brooks and Andrew F. Brooks II with Brooks Construction Co. have assumed the roles of co-CEO. Third-generation leader Andrew F. Brooks will be an executive adviser to the company.
Marcus McMillen and Harrison Swift with Labov Marketing are new partners and owners of the firm. They join founder Barry LaBov in the ownership of the 42-year-old company.
Alec Ramsey joined the brokerage team of BND Commercial.
Sarah Faley is working at Asher Agency as an intern.
Paula Baldwin was awarded Outstanding Performance: Shining Star; and Dave Krutsch, Outstanding Performance: Over the Moon as fourth quarter winners for the Above & Beyond program for Fort Wayne Newspapers.
Patricia Mathus of Fort Wayne was announced as the first-place winner of the 2022 Community Reinvestment Act Service Hour Contest, a community volunteer effort aligned with Northwest Bank.
The Lynn Reecer team of Encore Sotheby’s International Realty – consisting of broker associates Kelly Werth, Jenny Layne, Jim Layne, Mark Swift, Kate Leach and assistant Brooke Miller – is the top-ranking residential real estate sales agent/team in Upstate Alliance of Realtors in Northeast Indiana for 2022.
Cody Brigham joined Do it Best as an ecommerce store operations specialist; Brigitte Ford, accounts receivable specialist; Jorja Henricks, consumer marketing specialist; Joel Kuehnert, facilities and equipment manager; Derek Sheaves, IT systems administrator; and Steve Tonelli, LBM business development manager. Promoted were Angela Errington, EDI/direct correspondence clerk; Andrew Foutz, routing and transportation manager; and Tracey Mazock, managed marketing specialist.
Members of the Leadership Fort Wayne Class of 2023 and their sponsoring individuals/organizations are Brian Acheff, city of New Haven; Josh Ambrose, Custer Inc.; Ryan Bauer, Fort Wayne-Allen County Airport Authority; Jasmine Bejar, One Lucky Guitar; Tony Belton and Andrew Kopec, Purdue University Fort Wayne; Mo Bender and Jeff Roberts, Fort Wayne Community Schools; Wayne Bennett, BFGoodrich Tire Manufacturing; Jamie Berndt and Thad Gerardot, Lincoln Financial Group; Jill Boggs, Visit Fort Wayne; Susan Brown, Ivy Tech Community College; Willie Burton, Fort Wayne Fire Department; Keiara Carr, Amani Family Services, Community Donors; Humair Chowdhry, Premier Bank; Chip Clark, Unified Developments, Community Donors; Jerry Cunningham, Schindler Elevator Corp.; Katie Davis, Indiana Michigan Power; Shelly Detcher, Camp Red Cedar; Connor Fleck, Barrett McNagny LLP; Anne Hall, Community Transportation Network, Community Donors; Jared Herndon, Ash Brokerage; Brian Hickam, Indiana Tech; Justin Hurtle, NIPSCO; Elaine Jones, Stillwater Hospice; Lisa Keirns and Ashley Warren, STAR Financial Bank; Ivy Kurgan, Lutheran Health Network; Michael Landgraf, Canterbury School.
The class also includes Jonathan Leist, city of Fort Wayne; Emily Leonard, Fort Wayne City Utilities; Aaron Madrigal Gutierrez, Steel Dynamics; Mitch McKinney, Fort Wayne Police Department; Fred McKissack, The Journal Gazette; Andie Mosley and Dena Pickens, AWS Foundation; Frank Navarro, Sweetwater; Julie Nolan, Greater Fort Wayne Inc.; Jessica Pater, Parkview Mirro Center for Research and Innovation; Aaron Pence and David Sherman, Indiana Air National Guard 122nd Fighter Wing; Kylie Riecken, The Lutheran Foundation; Mike Ripley, Hylant; Schvalla Rivera, United Front Initiative; Adriane Roberts, Vera Bradley; Sofia Rosales-Scatena, Fort Wayne Police Department; D’Quan Ruth, 3Rivers Federal Credit Union; Tasha Sector, Metropolitan Title; Tyler Sipe, Physicians Health Plan; Eric Steenman, Lake City Bank; Steven Townes, CSX Transportation; Jenna Tyler, Summit Brands; Rachel Vedder, Design Collaborative; John Watkins, Don Ayres Honda; and Josiah Wells, Parkview Health. Individuals interested in participating in next year’s class can email mshort@gfwinc.com for more information about applying.
PUBLIC SERVICE
Josh Ogle was recently hired by the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department as a supervisor of community outreach, volunteers and older adults at the Community Center; and Scott Winling as a grounds supervisor.