Corey McMaken with The Journal Gazette was promoted to features and engagement editor.
Lindsay Fetro was appointed inside sales representative for Polar Leasing Co. Inc.
Nurses at Lutheran Health Network receiving the DAISY Award for going above and beyond in providing compassionate care are Kristen Smelser and Bethany Hogan, Dupont Hospital; and Deirrien Moss, Jacob Cannady, Natalie Parcell, Nicole Stanley and Brenda Bammerlin, Lutheran Hospital. Receiving the Nurse Leader Award are Kim Clemons, Dupont Hospital; and Allyson Hurst, The Rehabilitation Hospital.