Benjamin C. Hofmann, health system specialist to the associate director of VA Northern Indiana Health Care System, recently became a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.
The Mustard Seed Furniture Bank named David Barksdale, account specialist with Ash Brokerage, to its board of directors.
John Eastman with Saint Anne Communities received the Caregiver of the Year Award from the Indiana Health Care Association/Indiana Center for Assisted Living.
Attorneys recently listed in The Best Lawyers in America edition are:
HallerColvin PC: Sherrill Wm. Colvin, Robert W. Eherenman, Melanie L. Farr, John O. Feighner, Frank J. Gray, Jeffrey B. Harding, Charles J. Heiny, Linda A. Polley, Martin E. Seifert and Scot T. Skekloff. Seifert was also nominated as a Lawyer of the Year.
Beckman Lawson LLP: Matthew J. Elliott, Patrick Hess, Gary Johnson, Craig R. Patterson and Mark Witmer.
Barrett McNagny LLP: Mark H. Bains, John C. Barce, H. Joseph Cohen, Kevin K. Fitzharris, Richard E. Fox, Marcus A. Heminger, N. Thomas Horton II, Benjamin D. Ice, Robert T. Keen, Thomas M. Kimbrough, Michael H. Michmerhuizen, Patrick G. Murphy, Henry P. Najdeski, Joshua C. Neal, Thomas M. Niezer, James J. O’Connor, Michael P. O’Hara, Trisha J. Paul, William A. Ramsey, Cathleen M. Shrader, David R. Steiner, Rachel K. Steinhofer, Anthony M. Stites, Emily S. Szafersk, Samuel J. Talarico Jr., Philip A. Wagle and Jeffrey M. Woenker. Those named as Ones to Watch are Thomas E. Ludwiski, Justin T. Molitoris, Carta H. Robison, Michael C. Ross and Casie J. Towsley.