John Richter with Dulin, Ward & DeWald Inc., CPAs & Advisors, was promoted to a supervisor.
The Easterseals Arc of Northeast Indiana board of directors elected new officers beginning their two-year terms in January. They are Eric Whicker, Summit Software Technologies LLC, as chair; Susan Wesner, Greater Fort Wayne Inc., vice chair; Jackson Magdy, BKD, treasurer; and Amy Eavey, Parkview Health, secretary.
Jay Baumgartner with the Bowen Center was named chief financial officer; Shannon Hannon, chief operations officer; and Dr. Rob Ryan is now president/CEO with the retirement of Kurt Carlson on June 30.
Kenneth Tom was promoted to Latin American regional sales manager for Chore-Time.
Dr. Eric Shoemaker was hired by Alliance Health Centers, a nonprofit, community health center in southeast Fort Wayne, as the clinic’s first full-time physician and medical director.