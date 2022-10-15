Molly Link joined the Asher Agency as a director of account service; and Christi Hille, a digital media buyer.
Medina Habibic with STAR Bank was promoted to an investment officer after completing the Wealth Management associate program.
Steve Kahle with Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative was promoted to president and CEO effective Nov. 28. Current CEO George Carter will retire in early January after nearly 35 years.
Kevin Morse was hired as the next president and CEO of Goodwill Industries of Northeast Indiana effective Nov. 14. Morse will replace Bill Warriner who is retiring with more than 30 years of service.
Duane Schuman, a financial adviser with Edward Jones in Garrett, earned the Accredited Asset Management Specialist professional designation.
Edward E. Beck and Robert A. Wagner with the law firm Shambaugh, Kast, Beck and Williams LLP were recognized in the Best Lawyers in America edition.
John Jacobs joined Interstate Cold Storage as a warehouse manager.
Amy E. Thompson joined the Rothberg Law Firm as an associate attorney.