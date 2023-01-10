Brandon White, Emily Hower, Brett Gauger, Sam Schaust and Jen Snell with Elevatus Architecture were promoted to associates.
Jordan S. Huttenlocker became a partner with the Rothberg Law Firm. Michael Deam, Jared Helge and Rachel Guin were named to its executive committee with Deam being reappointed as its managing partner.
Hannah E. Mabry-White joined Summit Business Solutions as an administrative assistant.
Chris Karlin was named the new executive director of the Huntington County Council on Aging.
Top Lancia sales agents for the last quarter: 1st place, Myron Quinn - Coldwell Banker & Lancia Homes; 2nd place, Marie DeBender - Lancia Homes; and 3rd place, Gerri Garrett - Lancia Homes. Top sales agents for 2022: 1st place, Tim Putt - Lancia Homes; 2nd place, Myron Quinn - Coldwell Banker & Lancia Homes; and 3rd place, Marie DeBender, Lancia Homes.
Seth Keirns was named commercial banking leader in Northern Indiana and market president in Fort Wayne for KeyBank.
Tabitha Ervin was named as the new chief operating officer for the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne.
Tyler M. Engstrom with Baden Gage & Schroeder LLC was named a director of the accounting firm.
The Upstate Alliance of Realtors and its subsidiary Upstate Alliance of Realtors Multiple Listing Service announced its elected officers and directors for 2023. They are Rudy Koch, president, Prodigy Realtors; Michael Patmore, president-elect, Century 21 Bradley Realty; Sue Teasdale, secretary/treasurer, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group; and Joel Essex, immediate past president, Schrader Real Estate & Auction. Directors are Angela Harouff, North Eastern Group Realty; Jamie Lancia, Lancia Homes & Real Estate; Jen Luke, Trademark Title Inc.; Gemma McClendon, Century 21 Bradley Realty; Chris Parker, Century 21 Bradley Realty; and Kim Ward, North Eastern Group Realty. For UPSTAR MLS, Joel Essex, is president, Schrader Real Estate & Auction; and directors are Missy Burkhalter, Prestige Realty & Associates; Jennifer Callison, Mike Thomas Associates; Al Pfister, Rap Ventures; Mark Rutsey, Rutsey & Co.; and Sharon White, Premier Realtors.
McKenna Arnett joined Do it Best as an IT security intern; Heather Cannaday, associate merchandise manager; Lisa Gamulkiewicz, order support specialist; Ahmed Hassan, warehouse department manager; Cody Klimkofski, software engineer intern; Ben Mauch, sales operations analyst; Kory Mendenhall, financial planning & analysis analyst; Mike Ocker, LBM business development manager; Nathan Robbins, HR generalist; Brittany Shaw, consumer marketing specialist; John Trowbridge, forest product specialist; and Elana Zimmerman, accounts payable stock representative. Brian Christophel was promoted to merchandise manager for heating and automotive.
Kathi Klawitter was appointed to chief operating officer for Allied Payment Network Inc.
Sophia Hopkins joined Labov Marketing Communications and Training as a project manager.
PUBLIC SERVICE
Tesa Helge was promoted to chief counsel for Michael McAlexander, prosecutor; and Thomas (Tom) Chaille was appointed his chief deputy.