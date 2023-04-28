Tamera Cohen joined the sales team of Bradley Gough Diamonds with more than 20 years in the jewelry industry.
Stephen J. Heggen joined Northwestern Mutual as client service manager for Summit Financial Group.
Dr. Sarah GiaQuinta, senior vice president of community health and equity at Parkview Health, was recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the Top 25 Emerging Leaders for 2023.
Aaron Campbell joined First Federal Savings Bank as the vice president of commercial lending and business development at its southwest location.
Becky McArdle joined Re/Max Results as a broker associate at its north office.
PUBLIC SERVICE
Fort Wayne-area troopers were recently recognized at the Indiana State Police annual awards ceremony. They are Capt. Kevin Smith, Area II commander, Meritorious Service Award; Master Trooper Kris Coffey, Trooper of the Year for District 22; Trooper Benjamin Walker, Indiana State Police DUI Life Award and the Top Five DUI Enforcement Award; and Trooper Richard Williams, Life Saving Award.