Mary Hess, director of health and wellness for Fort Wayne Community Schools, is the 2022 recipient of the Raymond Rosenberger-Minette Baum Award. Hess was nominated by the St. Joseph Community Health Foundation board of directors.
Jeremy Nowland was appointed the new chief executive officer for Bowmar LLC.
Alan LaBov joined LaBov Marketing Communications and Training as a project manager.
Abigail Redick, Taryn Wilson, Dillon Redding, Noelle Quinones and Kaleb Study joined Elevatus Architecture as interns.
Brooks Chupp and Lewis Ostermeyer joined the law firm of Barrett McNagny LLP as summer law clerks.
Will Terry was hired at Primary Engineering Inc. as a graduate mechanical engineer.
Charity Freeman joined Granite Ridge Builders as a new home specialist; Kendell Suever, utility and events coordinator; Amy Schrock, homeowner service specialist; Kaitlyn Jordan, executive assistant; and Clay Martin, construction superintendent.
PUBLIC SERVICE
DeKalb County sheriff deputies Zachary Kerley and Reed Hansen recently graduated from the Basic Mountain Bike Officer Course, Fort Wayne Police Department.