Jamie Black joined Asher Agency as a staff accountant.
Zach Beard, Chris Martin, Mark Neff, Ryann Harrington and Nguyen Ngo with Micropulse Inc. in Columbia City were recently recognized for 20 years of service with the company.
Heather Hudson joined North Eastern Group Realty as a Realtor.
Nick Lesko was hired at Elevatus Architecture as an intern; and Dillon Redding, architectural graduate.
Tim Wise joined Re/Max Results at its north office as a broker associate.
Daniel Pifer was named a new partner with Heartwood Planning Group, a firm of Northwestern Mutual. Allison Reynolds joined as a financial planning specialist; and Megan Chapla, client coordinator.
Joining The Hagerman Group as summer 2023 project engineer interns are Rowan Conway, Jack Paris and Andrew Travis of Purdue University and Grover Said of Ball State University.
Lawrence Mayers with 1st Source Bank will be the business banking group head; Luke Squires was promoted to president; and Cecile Weir to commercial banking manager.
Employees receiving the Safety STARS Award from Bendix Huntington are Jack Britten, Alex Davis, Denice Drummond, Jacqueline Fairchild, Nicole Finton, Jason Gallegos, Abby Gillette, Megan Gressley, Alexander Hall, Blaine Jackson, James Jennings, Joshua Kuzemka, Clay Phillips, Kamica Poindexter, Vladimir Protasov, Alan Pursifull, Carolyn Rittenhouse, Charlie Sanderson, Thatcher Schnitz, Bettina Teusch, Jonathan Turner, Robert Underwood and Clayton Walk. Also, recognized for dedication to the company’s Knorr Production System initiatives were James Hartley, lead environmental technician; Butch Bowers, maintenance; and Jay Edwards, manufacturing engineer.
Isiah Fettinger was appointed the new human resources recruiter for Pathfinder Services.
Cathy Edwards, director of corporate development at PBS, received the Silver Medal Award from the Advertising Federation of Fort Wayne.
Nick Staker was No. 1 in purchase units at Academy Mortgage for May.
Robin Bredemeyer joined Do it Best as a merchandise manager; John Brinker, forest product trader; Corbet Elkins, logistics intern; Tyler Hiatt, information technology security intern; Grace Lee, e-commerce intern; Jessica Poiry, human resources intern; Karan Reddy, senior software engineer; Grace Salzer, e-commerce intern; and Sydney Skees, digital marketing intern. Promoted were Sarah Clark as a supply planning operations supervisor; Kao Sorn, software engineer; and Gabe Arnold, product sales manager.
Adelaide Reimbold, a financial planning specialist with Reimbold & Miller, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services LLC, earned the certified financial planner certification.