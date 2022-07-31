Tera Gilbert with Horizon Bank was promoted to vice president, personal trust officer in Auburn.
Andrew Fenker, advocacy coordinator with The League, joined the board of directors for the MindCAP Center.
Billie Shively and Michael Pelz joined North Eastern Group Realty as agents.
Brian Brueggeman was recently promoted to partner in audit assurance services at Crowe LLP, accounting, consulting and technology firm.
Rachael Rice joined STAR Bank as a trust officer; and Melissa Geyman is now the branch manager at its Scott Road location.
New Lutheran Health providers are Stephanie Taylor, nurse practitioner, cardiology; Dr. Mary Otoo, general surgery, Warsaw; Darcy Wyss, nurse practitioner, gynecologic oncology; Kelly Davis, nurse practitioner, PACE Clinic; Aaron Lehman and Natasha Sinanon-Oyeneye, nurse practitioners, and Dr. Alaa Akhras, pulmonary critical care; Shelbi Dishman, physician assistant, and Dr. S. Douglas Greeson, RediMed Urgent Care; Dr. Nina Ramessar, rheumatology; and Dr. Colin Linke, urology.
Raeann Kusch, a wealth advisor with Thrivent, received the 2021 Voice in Philanthropy Award from Thrivent Charitable Impact & Investing.
LeAnn Johnson joined Re/Max Results at its southwest office and Heather Rice at its north office as broker associates.