Lutheran Health Network nurses recognized with the DAISY Award are Kim Eller, Diane Greuter and Victoria Howard, Dupont Hospital; Ellen Franz, Madi Hartman, Andrea Trout and Alicia Wallen, Lutheran Hospital; Heather Frazier, The Orthopedic Hospital; Julie Penrod, Bluffton Regional Medical Center; and Kate Mercker and Emiliee Ringler, The Rehabilitation Hospital.
Robert Haywood was promoted to production planner for Brock Grain Systems.
Nick Adams joined STAR Bank as a project manager.
Margarita White with the Community Foundation of Noble County was promoted to executive director.
Adam Brown joined Do it Best as an LBM sales support coordinator; Elliot Buroff, warehouse department manager; Olivia Dealey, internal audit intern; Josh Heaton, territory sales manager; Pieter Kraakman, senior software engineer; Lonnie Kvasnicka, territory sales manager; Chris Monroy, business technical support specialist; Josh Nguyen, computer operator; Levi Robbins, multi-location territory sales manager; Rachel Roehm, vendor support coordinator; and Jaime Valencia, forest products trader. Promoted were Mary Hensley, manager of IT program and portfolio management; Ceirah Heyneman, forest products trader; Ricky Stevens, principal software engineer; and Landon Wendel and Sam Wickey as senior software engineers.
Attorneys recently listed in The Best Lawyers in America edition are:
Hayes & Hayes: Neil Hayes
Burt, Blee, Dixon, Sutton & Bloom: Dennis D. Sutton
Erik Chickedantz Mediation LLC: C. Erik Chickedantz
Barnes & Thornburg: Kathleen M. Anderson, Charles W. Backs, Adam L. Bartrom, D. Randall Brown, Jason T. Clagg, Stephen L. Fink, Mark S. Kittaka, Michael J. Nader, Mark D. Scudder and Lisa Starks. Brown, Fink and Scudder were also each named as a Lawyer of the Year.
PUBLIC SERVICE
Larry Campbell, the city of Fort Wayne’s director of fleet operations, was named the 2022 Professional Manager of the Year – Public Fleet for the American Public Works Association, Indiana Chapter.