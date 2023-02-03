Allison Flatjord with Do it Best was named vice president of ecommerce.
Ric Zehr, director of development strategies with North Eastern Group, was recently sworn in as the 2023 president of the Indiana Builders Association.
Jason Souther with Beacon Credit Union was named vice president, marketing.
Chris Sailors joined Elevatus Architecture as a justice specialist.
The Home Builders Association of Fort Wayne’s 2023 board of directors are president, Logan Buescher, Bob Buescher Homes; vice president, Harrison Heller, Heller Homes; treasurer, Greg Gerbers, The DeHayes Group; secretary, Nate Delagrange, Colonial Homes; and immediate past president, Luke Hoffman, Granite Ridge Builders.
The association’s board of directors are Barclay Allen, Timberlin Homes; Glenn Claycomb, Rivers Edge Construction; Al Hamed, Hamed Homes; Nic Hoeffel, Windsor Homes; Mike Jenkins, Home Lumber; Jhonelle Kees, Zion Real Estate & Development; Tyler Kees, Zion Build Group; Dave Korte, Korte Does It All; Austin Lundquist, Wayne Pipe & Supply; Alex Miller, Star Homes by Delagrange & Richhart; Amy Schiltz, Metropolitan Title; Nate Shade, Big C Lumber; and Brad Wallace, Bittersweet Development.
Kellie Porter is the new vice president of the west region for Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend.