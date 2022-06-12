Stephanny Smith was hired as the new director of communications for Indiana Michigan Power.
Zenediah Burdette joined Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance as an agent at its northeast office.
Kasey Davis was appointed the new chief development officer at Pathfinder Services.
Dr. John A. Sharma, a Van Wert health family physician, was elected as an IMG co-convener for the 2023 National Conference of Constituency Leaders and a Member Constituency Alternate Delegate to the AAFP’s 2022 Congress of Delegates.
Shelly A. Meyer joined Lake City Bank as vice president, commercial and private banking officer.
Cole Mitchel joined Community State Bank as a senior credit analyst; Debra Blair, treasury management officer; and Kyle Newman, senior loan officer.
Tiffany Pipho was named human resources manager for Brock Grain Systems.
Brent Pope was appointed general manager of the Bradley Hotel.
Six Lutheran Health Network nurses were recognized with the DAISY Award: Amy Archbold, Bluffton Regional Medical Center; Jami Arnold, Lutheran Hospital; Jennifer Fitzgerald, The Orthopedic Hospital; Lisa Fletter, Dupont Hospital; Heidi Martin, Kosciusko Community Hospital. Cathaline Chisholm, Lutheran Hospital was named as the Nurse Leader DAISY Award recipient.
Chassity Neckers joined the Asher Agency as an account executive.
Kyler Bourne joined Do it Best as a human resources intern; Jason Hanegan, national sales manager; Tyler Hiatt, IT security intern; Jake Longardner, associate merchandise manager for paint and paint supplies; Cameron Messman, internal auditor; Andy Meyer, warehouse department manager; Joe Stuber, database administrator; Scott Thomas, stock representative; Haley Ulmer, consumer marketing specialist; Trey Villagomez, digital marketing content creator; Jason Kretschmer, warehouse general manager; and Elena Westerman, ecommerce customer service representative. Promoted were Maggie Radyn as a manager for safety and general merchandise and Korrey Short as associate forest products trader.
Shelby Carmichael, client service representative at AMI Investment Management in Kendallville, is now authorized to use the Financial Paraplanner Qualified Professional and FPQP designation by the College for Financial Planning.
PUBLIC SERVICE:
Jamie Hotchkiss, master trooper with the Indiana State Police and soon to be a 25-year veteran, is retiring from the department in August.