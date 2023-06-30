Dr. Nicholas J. Sullivan joined Busch Chiropractic.
P. Shawn Lewis joined the HallerColvin PC law firm as an attorney.
Alec Smith was hired at STAR Bank as an associate financial adviser.
The summer intern class of 2023 students working at Lake City Bank are Madison Dyck, corporate and institutional services; Muhoja Lukuba, credit and commercial banking; Michael Ray, credit and commercial banking; Madelyn Christman, loan review; Lucy Shafer, corporate and institutional services; Neha Yadav, compliance and security; Lily Ault, retail banker; Izzy Losee, retail banker; Lily Waters, retail banker; Jericho Stichter, finance; Caitlyn Patrick, retail banker; Audrey Grimm, credit and commercial banking; Rubi Laud, electronic banking; Makenna Smith, retail banker; Matt Lowman, marketing; Liam Smith, credit and commercial banking; Brayden Jones, internal audit; Cam Jagger, marketing; Aaron Berghoff, credit and commercial banking; Ben Riggle, PC technician; Anna Setlak, credit and commercial banking; Nathan Smoot, loan review; Dahna Frump, retirement services analyst; Luke Cooper, credit and commercial banking; Ryan Brown, commercial loan operations; and Sam Blakely, retail banker.
Becky Gonzalez, director of human resources operations at Parkview Health, was recognized as a statewide Human Resources Standout in the 2023 Indianapolis Business Journal HR Impact Awards.
Stacey Stumpf, director of development at Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana, recently earned the Certified Fund Raising Executive designation.
PUBLIC SERVICE
Officers Stephanie Souther and Eric Thompson with the Fort Wayne Police Department were recently promoted to sergeants; and Steve Gersos was promoted to lieutenant.