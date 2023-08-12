Katie Chrisman, Cody Croussore and Mack Sengthongsavang joined Do it Best as associate merchandise managers; Joe Hacker, treasury assistant; Payton Kaiser, finance coordinator; Cassia Klaus, pricing analyst; Marissa Lennon, category management business analyst; Eric Murphy, business technical support specialist; Megan Robbins, lumber sales support coordinator; Isaac Romary, pricing analyst; and Susan Soine, LBM division manager. Promoted were Celeste Stevens, director of human resources; and Jake Willison, IT project manager.
New board members for the NABIP Northeast Indiana Chapter are April Hoy, president; Ryan Moore, secretary; Aleta Royal, treasurer; Justin Reinig, legislative chair; Cindy Trahin, membership chair; Lisa Petrovas, membership experience chair; Sandra Baughman, professional development; Matthew Hatfield, NABIP PAC chair; Jodie Godfrey, communication and media relations chair; and Jeff Fabini, community relations chair.
PUBLIC SERVICE
Deputy Alex Patterson and Deputy Max Hamilton were hired as merit deputies with the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.