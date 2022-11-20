Katie Burnworth joined the marketing team at Wings Etc. Inc., a sports-themed grill and pub, as its vice president of marketing.
Dr. Craig Hanson, urogynecologist and obstetrician and gynecologist, joined Van Wert Health.
Jess Hopkins, vice president and Fort Wayne market leader for First Merchants Bank, Muncie, was honored with the 2022 Woman on the Rise Award by the Indiana Bankers Association.
Dave Burwell joined Elevatus Architecture as an architectural and graphic designer.
Newly elected officers for the Greater Fort Wayne Crime Stoppers board of directors for 2023 are Nick Groves, chair; Mike Clendenden, vice chair; Leslie Chalfant, secretary; and Janice Felger, treasurer. Elected as at-large board members are Danielle Baldwin and Judy Elwell. Elected to three-year terms on the board are Mike Berry, Todd Eigenschink, Judy Elwell, Bobbi Fogle, Bill Protsman, Jim Riecken, Jeff Stanford and Royce White.