Trista Poehler and Irishjoy Zintsmaster, registered nurses at The Orthopedic and Lutheran hospitals respectively, were winners of the national 2022 Nursing Excellence Awards.
Ben Bauman joined Trelleborg Sealing Solutions as an industrial quality engineer; and Christine Keezer as a human resources business partner. James Kintz was promoted to production planning supervisor.
Jonathan T. Lehman, partner and private wealth adviser at Summit Financial Group, recently earned the Chartered Financial Consultant designation from the American College of Financial Services.
John C. Reimbold and Joe P. Miller with Reimbold & Miller, a private wealth advisory practice with Ameriprise Financial, were named to the list of Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams published by Forbes.
New board members for BioPoly LLC, an orthopedic implant manufacturer, are Todd O. Davis, president and founder of TDOrtho; Brian Hodorek, president/CEO and co-founder of Ignite Orthopedics; and Bob Vitoux, president/CEO of OrthoWorx.
Owner Christopher P. Moore with Moore & Associates, a private wealth advisory practice with Ameriprise Financial, was named to the list of Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams published by Forbes.
Mary Tyndall with the St. Joseph Community Health Foundation was promoted to communications and food programs director.
Stephanie Vancelette with MKM architecture + design is now a certified health care interior designer; and Mark Braun was hired as an associate. Jenn Storey, marketing manager, attended the YMCA over 200 times in 2022, exceeding MKM’s staff fitness challenge that began in 2020.
Dr. Ray Dusman, president of physician and clinical enterprise at Parkview Health, now also provides executive oversight of all health care delivery.