Casey Herbst joined Baden Gage & Schroeder LLC as an in-charge accountant, and Anna Steely and Lindsay Smith as staff accountants.
Phil Rogers with Pathfinder Services was appointed the new director of the Financial Opportunity Center for the organization.
Casey Cox with STAR Financial Group was named chief administrative officer. Cox will also continue as general counsel.
Melissa Warren was hired at Premier Wealth Financial Services as a financial consultant.
Morgan Bair joined Do it Best as a pricing analyst; Alex Bishop, software engineer intern; Meg Crosby, print production coordinator; Carl Garrett, IT systems administrator; Meghanne McAlhany, consumer marketing specialist; and Matt Saines as treasurer. Promoted were Dan Colvin as a forest products specialist; Robby Ehlerding, category management business analyst; Jean Fahy, division manager of LBM business development; Michelle Hutker, building materials trader; Jim Knepper, forest products technical specialist; Jake McGee, associate building materials trader; Blaine Oswald, warehouse general manager, Woodburn; Floyd Stilson, millwork specialist; Zach Vanlandingham, forest products specialist, western species; and Rob Williams, product sales manager, SPF and reload operations.
Janna Henney with STAR Financial Bank was promoted to program manager, and Akeim Kelsaw was named associate private banker.
Ryan Heine has rejoined the Do it Best Corp. and was named director of brand integration.
PUBLIC SERVICE
Trooper Travis P. Rothenbuhler was promoted to sergeant and will transfer to serve as assistant post commander at the Defiance post.