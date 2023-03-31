Emma Davidson with First Federal Savings Bank was promoted to head teller at its south Huntington location; Kara Frame, head teller/customer service representative at its north location; and Christina Ruckman to fraud analysis, downtown Huntington.
Emily Ewing joined North Eastern Group Realty as an agent.
Caleb Patterson joined Beckman Lawson LLP as an associate attorney.
Isaiah Canales joined Reusser digital agency as a developer; Megan McLeish, production designer; and Sierra Grayson, digital media buyer.
Nik Vilamaa joined Elevatus Architecture as project executive of education.
Matt Hakey with Labov Marketing Communications and Training was promoted to associate creative director; and Natalie Gibble to account manager.
Amanda McQuilkin joined the Heartwood Planning Group, a firm of Northwestern Mutual, as the director of marketing and client experience; Dawn Riggen, insurance coordinator; and Rita Quinn, financial planning associate.
Heather Castleman with Trelleborg Sealing Solutions was promoted to vice president of marketing Americas.
PUBLIC SERVICE
Renee V. Andrews, an administrative assistant with the Fort Wayne Post of the Indiana State Police, has completed 25 years of service.