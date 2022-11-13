Cason Amornarthakij joined Do it Best as a category management planner; David Badyna, senior systems administrator; James Barrett, demand forecasting agent; Dylan Brown, business tech support; Natalia Camacho Quiros, project manager/scrum master; John Carrier, territory sales manager; Jesse Cookson, IT security analyst; Andrew Davis, associate merchandise manager; Makenzie Eggebrecht, LBM sales support coordinator; Peter Haydock, supply planner; Kelly Puente, stock representative; Roy Resendez, international product development manager; Kao Sorn, software engineer intern; and Sophia Tichenor, IT business analyst. Promoted were Cal Bada to an ecommerce member integration specialist; Carly Bassett, managed marketing specialist; Hector Macias, warehouse department manager; and Jenna Myers, divisional merchandise manager.
Matt Hohman was named chief legal officer for Ambassador Enterprises, a private equity firm.
Madeline M. Blaney, Jacqueline R. Caserio and Maria A. Mirande joined the law firm of Barrett McNagny LLP as associates.
Dan Beechy with Lake City Bank was named assistant vice president, treasury management sales officer.
Jamie Corn joined Shambaugh & Son as an AP clerk; and Abigail Zwicker as a designer.
Kristin Marcuccilli, president of STAR Financial Group, was added to the board of trustees for the Don Wood Foundation.
Nick Staker was No. 1 in purchase applications for Academy Mortgage in October.
Kim McMahon, president of McMahon’s Best-One Tire, was selected as the recipient of the 29th Tire Business Tire Dealer Humanitarian Award.
Turnstone named Byron Brunn as its new chief financial officer.
Joining Lutheran Health Physicians are Dr. Issa Kutkut, cardiology; Dr. Robert Roether and Christopher Fegley, physician assistant, cardiovascular/thoracic surgery; Jason Clay and Melissa Fisher, nurse practitioners, and Dr. Yoko Savino, Dr. Brandon Baccari and Dr. Rachel Huffman, family medicine; Terri Cordes, physician assistant, infectious disease; Dr. Lynette Smith-Caillouet and Dr. Haris Uzair, internal medicine; Gretchen Crampton, physician assistant, PACE Clinic; Eric Goddard, physician assistant, and Daryl Gene Magada, nurse practitioner, pulmonary critical care; and Nicol Price, nurse practitioner, and James Perry, physician assistant, urgent care.
Gordon Johnson joined Polar King International Inc. as a technical support specialist.
Kim Trombley was named the first foundation executive director for the Adams Health Network Foundation.