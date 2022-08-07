Karen Potts and Sharon Vicknesvaran joined Trelleborg Sealing Solutions as junior IT project managers; Bryan Bates, category purchaser; and Karissa Cargo moved to the role of project purchasing.
Stacey Duell was promoted to vice president of programs for Easterseals Arc of Northeast Indiana; and Allison Turner to regional director of employment services.
Michael Kuhn joined Camp Red Cedar as development director.
Lake City Bank’s summer intern class of 2022 are Ben Butcher, retail banker intern; Katherine Ousley, finance intern; Josiah Moore, commercial loan operations intern; Neha Yadav, retail banker intern; Caitlyn Patrick, retail banker intern; Sydney Winters, loan review intern; Madison Dyck, trust operations intern; Kreeden Krull, credit intern; Troy Cefali, retail banker intern; Sawyer Stoltz, credit intern; Colin Rhoades, compliance and security intern; Aaron Berghoff, commercial banking intern; Alejo Bagnera, wealth advisory group intern; Truman Purtell, retail banker intern; Jarrett Faubion, client protection services intern; Izabelle Losee, retail banker intern; Bryan Hernandez-Rios, PC technician intern; Brock Watkins, retirement plan services intern; Sydney Whiting, enterprise risk management intern; Drew Harrell, retail banker intern; Jesse Flores, retail loan operations intern; and William Fliotsos, internal audit intern.
Nyke Bounket joined the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne as a grants and scholarships assistant; Peter McArdle, operations intern; and Melissa Francis and Madison Werling, children’s health collaborative interns.
Paula Baldwin was awarded Outstanding Performance: Shining Star; and Mike Durbin, Outstanding Performance: Over the Moon as second quarter winners for the Above & Beyond program for Fort Wayne Newspapers.
Vincent T. Green joined The Lutheran Foundation as its chief operating officer.
Nick Staker with Academy Mortgage was No. 1 in purchase applications for July.
Scott Wray joined Conte Wealth Advisors LLC as a financial advisor.
Duane Schuman of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Garrett received the Ed Armstrong Achievement Award, Jim McKenzie Achievement Award and the Edward Jones Sr Founders Achievement Award at its recent regional meeting.