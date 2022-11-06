Erin Ness was named as the new executive director for St. Joseph Missions, Allen County’s first emergency shelter exclusively for single women who are experiencing homelessness.
Michelle Esterline with Trelleborg Sealing Solutions was promoted to regional controller; and Nick Zehr to sales engineer. Justin Schoeph was hired as a channel customer success advocate.
Attorneys Andrew R. Heck and Kelsey M. Harper joined Beers Mallers LLP.
Matthew Byrd joined Re/Max Results as a broker associate at its north office.
Richard Sitler was awarded Outstanding Performance: Shining Star; and Justin Cohn, Outstanding Performance: Over the Moon as third quarter winners for the Above & Beyond program for Fort Wayne Newspapers.
Barry Schrock joined Fortify Leads in Auburn as its vice president of leadership development.
Trevor Ecclestone joined T-E Inc. as a project manager; and Bryce Taylor will be an intern in its engineering department.
Jake Jackson is the newest fleet driver for Polar King International Inc.
Lindsay A. Justice with Lake City Bank was promoted to loan systems support officer; and Marshall C. Weadick to vice president, regional credit officer.
Phil McKenzie, Kyler Mills and Jacob DeBoest joined DWD CPAs & Advisors.