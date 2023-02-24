Chris Merrill, vice president of technology services manager with Lake City Bank, was recently presented with
its 2022 Commitment Award.
Mark Schindel was appointed to oversee the general operations of AcceLINX, a musculoskeletal health business accelerator in Warsaw.
Justin J. Kaler joined BioPoly LLC as the vice president of sales and marketing.
Ignacio Silva joined The Literacy Alliance as a site facilitator for Project Connect; and Anna Bau and David Arnold as teachers for Project Aim. The site facilitators added to Project Reads are Beth Keen, Karen Sinish, Linda Thorne, Victoria Wilson, Jane Winnerman-Shaw and Janet Zuercher.
Tara Cahill was hired at STAR Bank as a controller.