Anna Eberle joined Precision Color Compounds as an inside sales and customer service rep; Maya Spearman as a marketing associate; and Lisa Cialdella as a color lab technician.
Jonathan T. Lehman, partner and private wealth advisor at Summit Financial Group, recently earned the Chartered Life Underwriter designation; and Justin L. Bortner, director of investments, earned the Retirement Income Certified Professional designation from the American College of Financial Services.
Rodney B. Hooley with Lake City Bank was promoted to vice president, agribusiness banking manager succeeding Joseph Kessie, who retired after 25 years. Ashley D. Boyer was promoted to project management officer; and Melissa S. Rupe to vice president, facilities development and project management officer.
Tammy Cheviron joined Lancia Homes as an accounting manager; Binyaile Wilson as a new home orientation specialist; and Keith Williams in the service department office. Top agent reps for first quarter are Tim Putt, Lancia Homes, first place, and Myron Quinn, Coldwell Banker, second place.
Jama Ross was named executive director for the nonprofit Blessings in a Backpack.
Jen Timbrook with STAR Bank was promoted to director of technology integration; and Emily Zeiger to senior project manager.
Joy Neuenschwander with The Zacher Co. earned the SIOR office designation awarded by the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors.
Joining C21 Bradley Realty Inc. are Lucas Kroft, Miguel Guzman, Tony Rivera, Seth Fish, Christina Gianoylis, Lyric Vaught, Heather Wolff, Shanell Louthan, Michelle McClaine and Tim Tower.
Brandi Buck with the United Way of Allen County was promoted to chief operating officer; Kirby Cool, campaign and events manager; and Ta Gay Htoo, community impact manager. Although maintaining her same title, Ruthie Hall, director of community initiatives, was a key part of the design changes.