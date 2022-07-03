David Prokop joined Camp Red Cedar as assistant director.
Connor Fleck with the law firm of Barrett McNagny was recently admitted to practice law in the states of Tennessee and Ohio.
Brian Bracht joined Elevatus Architecture as an architectural graduate.
Kristin Marcuccilli was named president of STAR Financial Group.
Eric Claxton joined the law firm of Burt Blee Dixon Sutton & Bloom, practicing in the areas of business, corporate, banking and real estate transactions.
Don Mockler of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Columbia City recently earned its Frank Finnegan Award for exceptional achievement in building client relationships.
Attorney Stephen P. Griebel has moved the primary office of the Griebel Law Office LLC from Churubusco to downtown Fort Wayne in the Lincoln Tower.
PUBLIC SERVICE
Three Fort Wayne area troopers were recently recognized for distinguished performance or actions. Senior Trooper Bryan Rumple was presented with the department’s Combat Action Award; Senior Trooper Nick Meade received the Life Saving Award; and Trooper Ben Walker was presented with the 2021 Trooper of the District Award.